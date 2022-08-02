Today's Wordle Answer #410 - August 3, 2022 Solution And Hints

So far, this week's Wordle answers have been quite challenging, but today's word is a welcome respite. The solution is a nice, mellow medium on the difficulty scale, kind of like Wednesday is on the calendar. If you're struggling to figure out the puzzle, we have tips and hints to nudge you towards the answer, as always. For those who want the solution right away, we reveal the solution in the second section.

Today's answer features two vowels in succession — "O" and "U" — and they're in the second and third positions, respectively. The first letter is "Y," and the solution is what you'd call a member of Gen Z and maybe a millennial who doesn't yet have back pain. The word you're looking for describes the period between childhood and maturity, but older people can be [this word] at heart if they remain particularly vibrant in their old age. If you've figured out the answer by now, well done!