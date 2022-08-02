Today's Wordle Answer #410 - August 3, 2022 Solution And Hints
So far, this week's Wordle answers have been quite challenging, but today's word is a welcome respite. The solution is a nice, mellow medium on the difficulty scale, kind of like Wednesday is on the calendar. If you're struggling to figure out the puzzle, we have tips and hints to nudge you towards the answer, as always. For those who want the solution right away, we reveal the solution in the second section.
Today's answer features two vowels in succession — "O" and "U" — and they're in the second and third positions, respectively. The first letter is "Y," and the solution is what you'd call a member of Gen Z and maybe a millennial who doesn't yet have back pain. The word you're looking for describes the period between childhood and maturity, but older people can be [this word] at heart if they remain particularly vibrant in their old age. If you've figured out the answer by now, well done!
The solution is a growth phase
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#410 – August 3, 2022) is youth, which can mean any of the above descriptions, or the quality or state of being youthful. According to Merriam-Webster, the word has its roots in Middle English "youthe," which in turn derives from Old English "geoguth" or "geong," meaning young.
As commonly used as it is, the WordleBot tool reported that it took 1,839 players an average of 4.3 guesses to figure out the answer. Here are a few tips for solving subsequent Wordles in fewer tries than that: first, focus on eliminating all the vowels in the first two guesses (using adieu, audio, or ouija is a great way to do this). The majority of the 2,309 Wordle solutions have vowels in them, and you can cut down your options significantly when you figure out which ones you're working with. Happy Wordling!