Today's Wordle Answer #409 - August 2, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle kicked off this week with a rough start. Yesterday's word was a real head-scratcher, and today's isn't any easier. We love the challenge, but it's also important to preserve our Wordle streak. If you're in the same boat, we're here to help — after all, you're only ever six guesses away from ruining your streak. Read on for tips and hints to help you solve today's puzzle, and skip to the second section if you simply want to get the answer.
Today's word has a very unusual letter combination, and it's not a very common word in daily life, either. The solution has only one vowel, "O," in the second position, and a repeated consonant. Also, today's word is an adverb, which is unusual for Wordle puzzles. Like most adverbs, the answer ends with "LY," and it describes the kind of cute, shy smile you might have if you were attracted to someone but trying to hide it. Spoiler alert: we reveal the answer immediately after the image below, so go no further if you want to get the answer on your own.
The answer is related to reluctance
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#409 – August 2, 2022) is coyly. The word means to be marked by cute, coquettish, or artful playfulness, or showing reluctance to make a definite commitment, according to Merriam-Webster. If you encounter it in the context of Shakespearean literature — which is a recurring theme in recent Wordle puzzles — it would mean the act of shrinking from contact or familiarity.
The root word "coy" has origins in Anglo-French "quoi," "quei," "koi," and from Latin "quietus," which all mean quiet. Today's answer is yet another word that justifies the WordleBot's obsession with crane as the perfect starter guess. If we had started off with crane, we'd probably have solved the puzzle in less than the six tries it took us (we know, it was a close shave). The WordleBot said it would have unraveled the mystery in four guesses, and the general guess average is 3.9 today. Hopefully, you crack the code in fewer guesses.