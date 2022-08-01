Today's Wordle Answer #409 - August 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle kicked off this week with a rough start. Yesterday's word was a real head-scratcher, and today's isn't any easier. We love the challenge, but it's also important to preserve our Wordle streak. If you're in the same boat, we're here to help — after all, you're only ever six guesses away from ruining your streak. Read on for tips and hints to help you solve today's puzzle, and skip to the second section if you simply want to get the answer.

Today's word has a very unusual letter combination, and it's not a very common word in daily life, either. The solution has only one vowel, "O," in the second position, and a repeated consonant. Also, today's word is an adverb, which is unusual for Wordle puzzles. Like most adverbs, the answer ends with "LY," and it describes the kind of cute, shy smile you might have if you were attracted to someone but trying to hide it. Spoiler alert: we reveal the answer immediately after the image below, so go no further if you want to get the answer on your own.