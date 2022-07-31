Today's Wordle Answer #408 - August 1, 2022 Solution And Hints

New month, new week, new Wordle. July was a fun month Wordle-wise, and we can't wait for all the new words and linguistic origins we'll be learning this month. The New York Times started off this week with a pretty challenging word, so if you're having trouble cracking the code, read on for tips and hints to help you unravel the mystery. For those who want the solution straight away, we have the answer in the second section so you can skip on down.

Today's Wordle answer is a common word that has an unusual letter combination. To start with, the first letter is "Q." The word has two vowels in succession, and it's an English unit of fluid volume equal to a quarter-gallon, two pints, or four cups. If you're familiar with liquid measurements and already know the answer, well done! You've cracked the code. If you need more hints, here's one: if you added the letter z to this word, it would become the name of a hard, crystalline mineral that's commonly used in jewelry.