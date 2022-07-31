Today's Wordle Answer #407 - July 31, 2022 Solution And Hints

This week's Wordle answers have taken us on an interesting journey into etymology. We've learned some fascinating things about the origins of some everyday words, and just how diverse what we now know as the English language is. On average, it took 224 Wordle players 3.9 guesses to figure out today's word, according to the WordleBot tool. We want you to solve the puzzle in fewer tries than that, so read on for hints and suggestions to help you arrive at the answer faster.

Today's word has a pretty standard letter combination: two consonants, one vowel, and then two more consonants. There's nothing unusual, which is a plus. The one and only vowel is the letter "a," and it's the third letter of the word. The word you're looking for is, like yesterday's answer, super versatile — it can be a noun, a verb, or an adjective. As a noun, it's the dull pain some women get in their abdomen when it's that time of the month. Athletes experience it, too, although in that context it's not abdominal pain, but rather an involuntary muscle contraction. If you've gotten the answer by now, well done! If you haven't but still want to figure out the answer on your own, go no further, as we have the solution in the next section.