Today's Wordle Answer #406 - July 30, 2022 Solution And Hints

This week's Wordle answers have been both challenging and interesting. Some of them have taken us down Shakespearean memory lanes, and others have given us fresh nostalgia for the golden era of dance movies. Today's word continues the streak of intrigue with a word that's been quite common in everyday modernity and remains in use today.

For those that prefer to unravel the mystery themselves, first, we have some hints to nudge you towards the answer. Today's word has one vowel and a repeated consonant. The vowel you're looking for is "u" and it's right in the center of the word. Like yesterday's word, it's a versatile one — it can be a verb, a noun, or an adjective.

In a poker game, an opponent may try to [do this word] to pretend to have a good hand in an effort to get you to fold. It's essentially an empty threat. The repeated consonant we mentioned earlier is "f," and it's the fourth and fifth letter of today's Wordle answer. If you've gotten this far and want to figure out the answer on your own, go no further, as we have the solution just below the next image.