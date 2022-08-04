The Incredible Features Of Princess Diana's Ford Escort RS Turbo

Most of us will never be monarchs, but you could drive a car that used to belong to a well-known member of the British Royal Family — the late Princess Diana. If you're picturing some kind of a fancy, out-of-this-world kind of vehicle, you might be surprised to learn that the car in question doesn't look that much different from what many average people drove back in those days. However, the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1, now up for auction, comes with a set of exciting adjustments made specifically for Her Royal Highness, making it truly one of a kind.

The iconic vehicle has now been put up for bid by Silverstone Auctions, and it's being offered without reserve, which means that whatever price it manages to fetch is what it will go for. Princess Diana, sometimes referred to as "Britain's Queen of Hearts," was a popular figure in the British monarchy and continues to be loved by her most dedicated supporters, so it's possible that the car may not be cheap. Fox News claims that the auction house is hoping to surpass £100,000.

The 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 was ordered specifically for Princess Diana and comes with a few special features that make it stand out from typical models of the car. Although Princess Diana herself only owned it for a short while, the owners that bought it after her also didn't drive it too much, so it's in mint condition. Let's take a closer look at its features.