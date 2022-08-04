The Bizarre Story Of How Dude Perfect Got A Chance To Go To Space

Blue Origin just completed its sixth successful human spaceflight with New Shepard NS-22, taking off from its launch site in West Texas on August 4, 2022. Among the six people participating in the journey offered by the Jeff Bezos-backed company were the world's first Egyptian and Portuguese astronauts, and one very famous YouTuber named Coby Cotton.

For those unaware, Cotton is the co-founder of the popular group Dude Perfect, which is known for entertaining trick stunts and commands a staggering 58 million subscribers on its namesake YouTube channel.

According to a Forbes estimate, the channel made $20 million in 2021 and continues to grow with its YouTube revenue, live shows, and merch sales. At first, it might seem like Coby Cotton just got lucky or simply paid millions of dollars like a lot of other rich folks to hitch a joyride to the edge of space.

Still can't believe Coby is going to outer space tomorrow lol pic.twitter.com/Nvj8p9N6io — Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) August 3, 2022

Surprisingly, though, Cotton didn't even have to pay for his seat aboard the Blue Origin vehicle because his seat was sponsored by MoonDAO. And his trip to space was also tied to a team-based challenge among his Dude Perfect colleagues — the kind of challenge the quintet often undertakes in videos on their YouTube channel, with each team member keeping a scorecard of their victories.