Every Samsung Galaxy S Release In Chronological Order

Samsung's Galaxy S line of smartphones is currently one of the best-selling options on the market, right up there with Google's Pixel phones and Apple's iPhones. The very first Galaxy S phone from Samsung was released in 2010, and quite a bit has changed between the first model and the most recent addition to the line: the Galaxy S22 series.

For reference, Apple released its first iPhone in 2007, so the company had a slight edge over Samsung in the market for touchscreen phones without an external keyboard. But Samsung's Galaxy S line of phones quickly became a fan favorite, especially with the growing debate between iOS and Android.

While the competition may have been slightly tilted in Apple's favor back in 2010, it's since leveled out. Samsung has consistently listened to its users by making the user interface easier to navigate, adding features that make your daily life easier, and upgrading the specs to a stunning degree for a reasonable price.

There were a lot of ups and downs on the path from the first Galaxy S smartphone to the Galaxy S22 series users fawn over today. Let's take a look at exactly how this popular smartphone evolved over the years.