Porsche Won't Keep Its New Electric Motors To Itself

Porsche is expanding its e-bike repertoire with the development of electric motors for bike models beyond its own lineup. The renowned German automaker is making big moves in the bike sector lately. From introducing two new e-bike models to becoming the majority shareholder of budding start-up Greyp Bikes, 2021 alone has been quite eventful for Porsche e-bike fans. Earlier this year, Porsche also invested in Fazua — one of the first to develop a minimalist lightweight e-bike system – before fully acquiring it in June.

The company itself has been manufacturing its own e-bikes in collaboration with established mountain-bike brand Rotwild. While Porsche intends to continue making e-bikes with Rotwild, it will also be focusing efforts on its new partnership with Dutch venture capital Ponooc in growing its latest project: Porsche eBike Performance GmbH. So, what is this new joint-venture about, exactly? Well, let's just say it has a lot to do with developing high-performance parts that will soon be integrated into the next generation of e-bikes.