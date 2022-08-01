Nothing Phone (1) Lite Rumor Doesn't Make Sense

After a nearly endless series of rumors and debates, Nothing finally launched its much-hyped first smartphone. Reviews of the Phone (1) have been mixed but generally positive, citing its rather gimmicky Glyph notification system and the balance of price and features as its biggest selling points. There has been, of course, plenty of criticism, too, enough for some people to wait with anticipation for the Phone (2) model, though that won't arrive until next year. In the meantime, however, it seems there is word that Nothing is planning something of an intermission to break that lull, but the idea and possible implementation of what could be a so-called Lite Phone (1) just doesn't make sense for such a young brand.

As far as hardware and pricing go, the Nothing Phone (1) is what many would probably call a mid-range phone. Lately, however, it has been more difficult to categorize phones into distinct boxes because of their more fluid features and specs. That's especially true of the Phone (1), which is meant to actually break from tradition and be a rebel that will show the rest of the industry how things can be done with minimal expenses and waste.

The Nothing Phone (1) has generally been regarded as a well-balanced handset for its price, but it has a few highlights that really set it apart from the crowd. Its distinctive design, which includes a transparent back and Glyph UI, immediately attracts attention. Its custom Snapdragon 778G+ chipset also puts it ahead with well-rounded performance and wireless charging. It's hard to imagine taking away any of these without drastically changing what the Phone (1) is, but that is what Nothing is allegedly doing.