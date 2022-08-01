The STC Executel Was One Of The First Smartphones In 1984

In 1984, a gallon of gas cost $1.13. For a mere $3.36, you could see a movie (maybe Ghostbusters). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (the "stock market") closed at 1,211, and stratospherically high-interest rates bounced between 11.5% and 13.75%.

Although first created in 1973, cell phones had only just begun to make their way to the zeitgeist around this time. These were a far cry from the ubiquitous little flat brick phones that nearly every human being carries with them today. Oh no, these quite literally could only do one thing ... make phone calls. And while they were technically "mobile," they most certainly weren't easy to carry around.

The Simon Personal Communicator, made by IBM in 1992, is considered to be the first smartphone. But way back in '84, a U.K. company called STC Telecommunications came out with what some called an actual "smart" phone, although not how we think of them today. Keep in mind that old-school rotary phones were still used in many homes worldwide at the time.

Backed by a £500,000 advertising campaign aimed at top business executives, STC launched the "Executel" desktop information system.