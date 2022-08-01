Usain Bolt's Scooter Company Has Seemingly Imploded

Citizens and the officials of several cities — as well as the internet at large — have been left asking "What happened?" after Usain Bolt's scooter company seemingly vanished without a word. The sudden departure left a lot of equipment in its wake, including scooters and bikes, all of which were being actively used until recently. The logical first step in such a situation is to reach out to Bolt Mobility directly, but this time, it's not quite that easy — all contact attempts have been unsuccessful.

The official website for Bolt Mobility is still up, letting potential customers believe that everything is fine, even though it doesn't seem to be. The start-up co-founded by iconic Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is not to be confused with the Estonia-based Bolt many Europeans are familiar with. While the latter is a service closer to Uber, with rides, scooters, and food delivery, Bolt Mobility provides (or should we say, provided) rental electric scooters and e-bikes. Using the Bolt Mobility app, customers were able to rent one of the company's light electric vehicles and then park them when they were done, leaving them for the next users to pick up.

While companies crumble and fall nearly all the time, especially with the current state of the world economy, it's bizarre for any service to seemingly disappear overnight — even more so when it's co-owned by a world-class Olympic sports figure. What exactly happened to Bolt Mobility?