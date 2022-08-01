Usain Bolt's Scooter Company Has Seemingly Imploded
Citizens and the officials of several cities — as well as the internet at large — have been left asking "What happened?" after Usain Bolt's scooter company seemingly vanished without a word. The sudden departure left a lot of equipment in its wake, including scooters and bikes, all of which were being actively used until recently. The logical first step in such a situation is to reach out to Bolt Mobility directly, but this time, it's not quite that easy — all contact attempts have been unsuccessful.
The official website for Bolt Mobility is still up, letting potential customers believe that everything is fine, even though it doesn't seem to be. The start-up co-founded by iconic Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is not to be confused with the Estonia-based Bolt many Europeans are familiar with. While the latter is a service closer to Uber, with rides, scooters, and food delivery, Bolt Mobility provides (or should we say, provided) rental electric scooters and e-bikes. Using the Bolt Mobility app, customers were able to rent one of the company's light electric vehicles and then park them when they were done, leaving them for the next users to pick up.
While companies crumble and fall nearly all the time, especially with the current state of the world economy, it's bizarre for any service to seemingly disappear overnight — even more so when it's co-owned by a world-class Olympic sports figure. What exactly happened to Bolt Mobility?
Even the CEO of Bolt Mobility is unreachable
First observed by the citizens of affected cities, the company's strange downfall was first reported on by TechCrunch. The publication notes that Bolt Mobility has stopped operating in Portland, Oregon, Richmond, California, and Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski in Vermont. It left behind hundreds of pieces of equipment that now lie abandoned and cannot be used due to lack of battery charge. The heaps of equipment naturally drew the attention of city officials, but unfortunately, not even they were able to reach anyone related to the company. This includes the CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
TechCrunch itself tried to get in touch with Bolt in order to obtain a statement, all to no avail, and the list of attempted contacts is fairly long, including the company's communications department, employees, investors, and the customer service hotline. Bolt Mobility used to have a PR agency, but the firm no longer seems to represent Usain Bolt's start-up. Bryan Davis, senior transportation planner in Chittenden County, Vermont, told TechCrunch that Bolt informed the department that it will be ceasing operations as of July 1. Bolt failed to make this known until a week later. However, to this day the equipment remains in the cities, with no one there to pick it up.
The affected cities are now setting dates for Bolt to collect the bikes before they will do it themselves in order to repurpose them. Strangely enough, Bolt seemingly continues to operate in some areas. A spokesperson from St. Augustine told TechCrunch that the bike share is working as usual. We wish we had answers, but we're as confused as everyone else as we echo the question: "What's going on with Bolt Mobility?" It might be time for an official press release, Bolt.