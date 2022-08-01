Tim Hortons Illegally Tracked You For A Year — Its Apology Sounds Like A Joke

If you're Canadian, you might be familiar with Tim Hortons. In fact, it might just be your go-to coffee and donuts joint — as opposed to, say, Dunkin' Donuts, which might be the closest stateside equivalent. Like many similar vendors, including Starbucks, which could also be considered a direct competitor, Tim Hortons offers its own rewards program via a mobile app.

On the official Tim Hortons website, you can find references to the aforementioned app, including various deals that you can earn. At first glance, it seems like the kind of thing that'd be attractive to regular customers, especially since Tim Hortons is a reasonably popular spot in Canada. Such deals include a loyalty program wherein you can obtain free drinks and snacks after earning a certain amount of points. However, the app may not be everything that it's cut out to be, according to a recent lawsuit settlement.

On June 1, several Canadian agencies jointly released a document detailing their findings after a formal investigation of the Tim Hortons mobile app, which revealed the app was doing just a bit more than offering deals for food. There's plenty of legal jargon in the document itself, but it can be broken down as such: Canada's government, in accordance with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), discovered that the Tims app had been using the geofencing service Radar to illegally track user data — namely location data — across apps, even when the Tim Hortons app was closed. This had evidently been going on as far back as 2019. The investigation sprung up as a response to an article by the Financial Post on June 12, 2020, which claimed the Tim Hortons app was specifically tracking the author of the article in question.