This Vast Database Could Upend Science Research - Now, It's Free

One of the scientific world's most extensive databases has just been made available for free — and it could change how research is conducted. The "AlphaFold" database contains AI-modeled predictions of the shape of almost every protein known to man. Around 200 million proteins are contained within the expanded database, which accounts for close to every organism on earth that has been cataloged through genome sequencing. The database also includes the entire human proteome — which is the complete set of proteins produced by the human body.

Demis Hassabis, Founder and CEO of DeepMind, which collaborated with EMBL to produce the database, said: "We've been amazed by the rate at which AlphaFold has already become an essential tool for hundreds of thousands of scientists in labs and universities across the world."

The database was originally launched with a set of 350,000 protein structure predictions last year. Soon after, the number of proteins included hit a million, before the most recent expansion took that number up to 200 million. A wide range of organisms have had their proteins simulated in the database — the list includes plants, bacteria, and animals, alongside other organisms. So far, half a million researchers from 190 countries have accessed the database during the course of their work. Information from AlphaFold has also found its way into over 1,000 papers since its launch.