Is A.I. In Casinos The Next Solution For Problem Gambling?

The idea of using A.I. to proactively detect problem gamblers and intervene before it's too late is intriguing, but that's only half the battle. In the report, the team behind Mindway AI discusses some of the potential problems related to this kind of system, namely the best way to alert gamblers when they are showing signs of issues and how to get them to actually heed the warning to seek help. Some of the company's clients are said to use emails, text messages, and pop-ups to alert their customers, though it's suggested that a direct phone call may be a better way to communicate the message.

Even if a company does come up with an effective way to alert users on its platform, getting those individuals to listen, stop, and seek help is a different beast entirely. A company could choose to cut off a player who is exhibiting these problematic behaviors, but that won't stop them from simply packing up and switching to a different casino or online betting app. It's suggested the best way to communicate these messages may, in part, involve tailoring the approach based on the level of risk identified by the A.I. system, but we're still far from a perfect solution.