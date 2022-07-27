Samsung's Next Foldables Look A Little More Like iPhones

Samsung's latest teaser touts the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip as devices that would help people to explore new ways to "work and play." In the first few seconds of the teaser, the main foldable display of the Galaxy Z Flip can be seen. At around the 18-second mark, we see a familiar camera layout reminiscent of last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3. At least from this angle, it looks as if the vertically stacked dual camera setup and the flash module located beneath them have largely remained unchanged on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The video ends with a side profile view of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This is when you'd notice the major styling difference between the Flip 3 and the Flip 4. In this angle, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks quite a bit more chiseled and flatter compared to its predecessor. This is quite different from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was a lot rounder when looked at from the sides. This is also where Samsung seems to have taken a lot of cues from Apple.

As for the rest of the specs, we are still pretty confident that both phones will get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 treatment. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumored to get a much better, higher resolution camera this year and will also support a 120Hz refresh rate on both displays. Besides the aforementioned design changes, hardware updates on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely be incremental in nature.