Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaked Cases Hint At Disappointing Design Update

In less than two months, Samsung is expected to reveal its next generation of foldable smartphones. If the ongoing steady stream of leaks and rumors is anything to go by, this year's selection might not be that exciting or desirable, at least for those who have already experienced these devices before. Of course, there will be upgrades inside, particularly with the specs, and there will undoubtedly be improvements in durability and reliability. In terms of core features and external design, however, there might not be that many improvements, and any changes might be too subtle to even make a difference. As if to prove that point, the cases for these phones might look unsurprisingly familiar, at least based on leaks ahead of the official debut.

To be fair, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will still carry a ton of goodies, at least when it comes to the specs that will drive the phone. There's the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, for starters, and probably 12GB or more of memory. Storage capacity is reportedly being doubled as well, so you'll be able to buy one with 1TB of storage. The main camera might also be upgraded to 50MP at long last, but that's pretty much it as far as core upgrades go, at least based on the leaks.

Externally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected not to change as much, with only a very slight increase in display size thanks to a decrease in bezel size. The overall design still remains the same, which means that the S Pen is still an external accessory and a separate purchase. These unofficial details are seemingly confirmed by accessory retailer MobileFun, which shared a few images of cases for the foldable phone.