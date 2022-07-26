These Distant Planets Are So Hot They Have Clouds Made Of Sand

Out in the depths of the galaxy are all sorts of unusual exoplanets, from freezing cold ice giants to boiling ultra-hot gas giants — and on many of these odd worlds you'll find strange weather as well. On some planets, the temperatures are hot enough that rock minerals are vaporized and turn into clouds. Now, a new study explores how these strange sand clouds form (via JPL). The research looked at a class of planets called brown dwarfs, which are bigger and hotter than most planets but aren't big enough to sustain internal fusion like a star (via NASA). Astronomers have identified plenty of these worlds, but it wasn't clear which ones would be good candidates to search for evidence of clouds of sand. The technical term for these minerals, which make up most of the rocks on Earth, is silicates.

To find likely planetary candidates, the researchers used data from the now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope, the lead author of the research published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomy Society, Genaro Suárez of Western University in London, Ontario, explained: "We had to dig through the Spitzer data to find these brown dwarfs where there was some indication of silicate clouds, and we really didn't know what we would find," Suárez said. "We were very surprised at how strong the conclusion was once we had the right data to analyze." The researchers found that there is a definite temperature range for planets on which these silicate clouds form: between 1,900 degrees Fahrenheit (about 1,000 degrees Celsius) and 3,100 Fahrenheit (1,700 degrees Celsius).