Whatever Happened To The Spitzer Space Telescope?

You may not know the name of the Spitzer Space Telescope, but if you like looking at beautiful images of space then you've almost certainly seen some of its images. One of NASA's Great Observatories, four powerful space-based telescopes launched in the 1990s and early 2000s, Spitzer was an invaluable tool for astronomers after its launch in 2003. But in 2020 the mission was retired, and the telescope was deactivated. It's no longer collecting data, and its 16-year mission is now over.

"Spitzer has taught us about entirely new aspects of the cosmos and taken us many steps further in understanding how the universe works, addressing questions about our origins, and whether or not are we alone," said NASA's Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate, when Spitzer was retired. "This Great Observatory has also identified some important and new questions and tantalizing objects for further study, mapping a path for future investigations to follow. Its immense impact on science certainly will last well beyond the end of its mission."

Spitzer required a particular type of cooling system for its instruments to operate, and the liquid helium which kept two of the instruments cool ran out in 2009. But the third instrument kept going in what is called an extended mission, in which engineers eked out as much performance and data as they could from the telescope to continue scientific work.