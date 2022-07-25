Google Chrome Might Soon Alert You About Weak Passwords

It's looking like Chromebooks could be getting a useful new security update at some point in the future — possibly. According to About Chromebooks, it's still a work-in-progress, so ChromeOS users won't be seeing it quite yet.

The feature in question is a password strength indicator, which may not sound significant since you've likely seen similar indicators before — this one would be built into the operating system itself. Similar to some website account creation tools (and some password managers), ChromeOS would create some kind of visual indication of a password's overall strength.

Given the current state of the feature's development, it's not entirely clear exactly how this would appear in action, but it would most likely take a similar approach to other password managers and indicators. Meaning some form of colored indicator (like red for weak, yellow for okay, and green for strong), possibly with accompanying text to further explain what improvements could be made.

This feature isn't yet available to the general public, but there is a way for users to gain access in a preview-style fashion. All you need to know is the right Chrome code.