Facebook Will Pay Creators For Videos That Use Licensed Music
Facebook has just introduced a new method of monetization for video creators called Music Revenue Sharing. This feature allows creators to earn a share of the revenue from long-from videos where they've used licensed music. Other portions of the revenue also go to music rights holders and Meta. This allows all parties involved in the video to get paid for it.
In order for the video creator to qualify for Music Revenue Sharing, they must meet Facebook's monetization eligibility standards and be eligible for in-stream ads. The video content itself needs to follow monetization policies, community standards, and music guidelines. The video also needs to have visual elements and cannot solely rely on the music itself.
Previously, video creators would simply be demonetized if licensed music was detected in their content. This is how virtually all social media platforms currently operate, so Facebook is the first to step out of that model.
How Music Revenue Sharing works
Music Revenue Sharing allows for creators to continue to get paid even on videos using licensed music, but there are a lot of requirements to meet before creators can get paid for the video. Besides what was previously mentioned, creators also need to make sure the song they use is eligible for Music Revenue Sharing. Facebook has provided a catalog of music in their Creator Studio that can be used for this. Creators can still use songs that aren't on this list, but they will need to be reviewed before they can be eligible for monetization, and needs to align with intellectual property policies. If the video is eligible, creators will earn a 20% revenue share for it.
The feature has begun today, so video creators can immediately make use of Music Revenue Sharing. It is planned to release globally, but for now, this Facebook creator feature will be monetized with in-stream ads in videos in the United States.