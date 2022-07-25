Facebook Will Pay Creators For Videos That Use Licensed Music

Facebook has just introduced a new method of monetization for video creators called Music Revenue Sharing. This feature allows creators to earn a share of the revenue from long-from videos where they've used licensed music. Other portions of the revenue also go to music rights holders and Meta. This allows all parties involved in the video to get paid for it.

In order for the video creator to qualify for Music Revenue Sharing, they must meet Facebook's monetization eligibility standards and be eligible for in-stream ads. The video content itself needs to follow monetization policies, community standards, and music guidelines. The video also needs to have visual elements and cannot solely rely on the music itself.

Previously, video creators would simply be demonetized if licensed music was detected in their content. This is how virtually all social media platforms currently operate, so Facebook is the first to step out of that model.