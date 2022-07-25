How To Turn Photos Into GIFs Using Photoshop

Photoshop is often thought of as a tool for manipulating still images. But this robust, sophisticated app can also handle animation. You can create animated GIFs and tweak them to your heart's content in a few simple steps. Once you learn the technique, making GIFs in Photoshop is ridiculously quick and easy. Photoshop has an array of tools that allow you to design banner ads, create GIFs from timelapse footage, and turn still images into animated GIFs.

Animated GIF files are made of a sequence of still images (or frames) brought to life when they're played one after the other. Photoshop does just that with a photo stack of your choice. The animation is smoother when you're using more photos and gets choppier with fewer frames.

You can edit each frame, customize the dimensions, add text, and pick how many times your GIF loops. Today we're running down the most simple step-by-step instructions for making a GIF out of a stack of images.