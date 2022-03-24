Stephen Wilhite, The Father Of The GIF, Dies At 74

Stephen Wilhite, the leading brain behind the groundbreaking creation of GIF image format, has died at age 74. Wilhite died of COVID-19 on March 14, in the presence of his family, his wife Kathaleen told The Verge. GIF, or Graphics Interchange Format, is a media format with a sequence of images playing in a loop similar to a video. Anyone who has spent time online in the 2000s or 2010s should be aware of GIF's cultural significance in modern-day online conversations; a GIF can be used as a conversation starter, an instant reaction, or to underscore emotions whose intensity cannot be described using just words.

But that was not why Wilhite created the GIF. Instead, a GIF was a more convenient replacement for videos and could be easily downloaded at the slow and lackluster internet speeds in the early age of the internet. Wilhite was working at Compuserve in 1987 when he created GIF. The company introduced the format the same year (via W3C), announcing it "allows high-quality, high-resolution graphics to be displayed on a variety of graphics hardware and is intended as an exchange and display mechanism for graphics images."

"He invented GIF all by himself — he actually did that at home and brought it into work after he perfected it," Kathaleen Wilhite told The Verge. She added he would work out things in his head in private and then program it on his computer at work. After a long tenure at CompuServe, Wilhite retired in 2001 and spent his time traveling, building model train sets at home, and camping, according to his wife.