Early Software Issues Cropping Up For Nothing Phone

After a long period of hyping up the device and feeding the public breadcrumbs about the phone's design and specs, the Nothing Phone (1) has made it to the shelves and the pockets of its early adopters. It's still a little early for any serious judgment calls as to how good the Nothing Phone (1) really is, but the words of the customers speak for themselves — the phone seems to have arrived with a number of flaws and bugs.

The new release marks Nothing's first attempt at making a smartphone, but the startup was founded by Carl Pei of OnePlus fame, so there was a certain set of expectations that came with the launch of a new phone brand. Nothing did a good job driving up the hype, revealing little bits of information up until it was finally ready to unveil the phone in its entirety. Although it won't be making its way to the United States in any great capacity, the Phone (1) stands a chance to win some customers, if only due to the mid-range worthy £399 (around $478) price tag.

Nothing certainly managed to get people interested in the Phone (1), but the software issues reported by various users certainly make things look a little bleaker. It seems that the devs may not have had enough time to work out all the kinks before releasing the phone to a wider audience. As such, some of Nothing's customers are currently going through a trial by fire.