What Happens To Your Nest Camera When The Power Goes Out?

Nest Cameras are battery-operated and word by uploading video footage into cloud-based storage, which you can access through an app on your mobile phone or computer. If your camera loses power due to a power outage or is unplugged, the security camera will still record and store events for up to an hour in its memory bank. Once power is restored, you'll be able to access it again. However, this only works if you have a fully-powered backup battery (via Google).

A look at Google's Nest Community forums shows that homeowners and business owners experience issues reconnecting their Nest cams after the power goes out. In most cases, fixing these problems is easy, and troubleshooting methods could be as simple as rebooting the device. However, visitors on this forum point out that in most cases they need to have physical access to the device, which may not be always possible if they want to get it back online remotely. This could defeat the purpose of having a security camera in the first place if users are away on vacation and no one is home to fix it.