Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Raising The Mid-Range Bar

Unlike its China-only counterpart, the global version of the Reno 8 Pro swaps out the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 for a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G. MediaTek gets a lot of flak for its more affordable chipsets, but this is not such a case. The Dimensity 8100 offers plenty of muscle for both regular apps as well as heavy-hitters like mobile games. "Fortnite," for example, plays smoothly without any lag caused by hardware. The phone does get noticeably warm after an hour of intensive use, but it also cools down quickly. Benchmarks put the phone almost at the same level as last year's high-end flagships, which isn't surprising, but always take numbers with a grain of salt.

Our review unit comes with 12GB of RAM, which can be expanded with 3GB, 5GB, or up to 7GB more by taking some space away from internal storage. That storage is capped at 256GB, though only about 220GB is actually usable out of the box. Sadly, there is no option to expand it with a memory card.

The Reno 8 Pro comes with stereo speakers, with the earpiece functioning as the second output. The sound that comes out is plenty loud, with minimal distortion at maximum volumes. There is definitely enough bass to give heavier sounds much-needed punch, and you won't be pressed to connect your earphones just to get clearer sounds. There's no headphone jack, of course, so you'll have to reach for wireless speakers if you do prefer more private listening.

The 4,500mAh battery doesn't sound too impressive and is, in fact, the exact same capacity as last year's Reno 7 Pro. Where the two differ is in the faster 80W charging, which juices the Oppo Reno 8 Pro from zero to full in a little over half an hour, presuming you're using the provided charger. While the battery performance is actually solid with a good eight or so hours of continuous use, it is disappointing that Oppo didn't include any wireless charging capability. Like many mid-range phones, it doesn't seem to be ready to adopt that now standard feature just yet, even if all the other pieces are already in place.