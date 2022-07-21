Today's Wordle Answer #398 - July 22, 2022 Solution And Hints

The solution for today's Wordle puzzle #398 is a tricky one, and it seems like the answers have gotten progressively more difficult this week. We thought yesterday's answer was a head-scratcher, but today's was even tougher. Nonetheless, it was an exciting challenge — after all, the point of the game is to get those mental muscles working.

As always, we have hints to help you figure out the answer, and we also do a full reveal of the solution, as well. Today's answer has no vowels at all, which means it includes the letter "Y." Also, yes, today we have a case of repeated consonant — this time with the letter "T," which is the first and last letter of the word. Need some more hints? The solution is a synonym for the word rendezvous, and it's what Romeo and Juliet would have had to arrange to see each other in medieval times, since there were no text messages or Instagram DMs.