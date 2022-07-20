Today's Wordle Answer #397 - July 21, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a hard nut to crack. If you want to skip to the bottom for the answer, we totally understand. Some of us like the fulfillment of solving the daily puzzle without help — that way we can retain bragging rights for being the cleverest in our friend groups. But sometimes, like today, the clever thing to do is seek help, and we're gladly providing some. As with previous weeks, we've got some hints, suggestions, and the answer.

To start, here's your first hint: the word you're looking for has two vowels — "A" and "I" — in the first and fourth positions, respectively. You'll unravel that easily enough if you're one to use starter words like audio or ouija. Here's the second hint: today's Wordle solution is an insect, otherwise known as the greenfly. If you have any experience with farming, it's one you'd have probably come in contact with. If you already know the word, then well done, genius.