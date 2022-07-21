The Meaning Behind Nvidia's 'All-Seeing Eye' Logo

Nvidia's ubiquitous green eye logo has now made its way into PCs worldwide, but what exactly does it mean, and how does it relate to its name? Nvidia has become synonymous with graphics processing units (GPUs), a technology that also helped shape the future of self-driving cars. That said, one could assume its logo represents AI governance, or simply, the jaw-dropping visuals its graphics cards are known for. While those might not entirely be wrong, it seems like there's a lot more depth behind Nvidia's logo and the name of the company itself.

In fact, the company didn't even have a name when it first started out. In an interview with Fortune, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang explained that he, along with co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, couldn't think of a name so they labeled all their files "NV," which stood for "next version." However, the company still needed a proper name, which led its founders to research words containing those two letters. After stumbling upon the Latin word "invidia," the name apparently "stuck." The question now is, how does that relate to the now-famous Nvidia eye logo that peeps out of most gaming rigs on the market?