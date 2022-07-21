The Meaning Behind Nvidia's 'All-Seeing Eye' Logo
Nvidia's ubiquitous green eye logo has now made its way into PCs worldwide, but what exactly does it mean, and how does it relate to its name? Nvidia has become synonymous with graphics processing units (GPUs), a technology that also helped shape the future of self-driving cars. That said, one could assume its logo represents AI governance, or simply, the jaw-dropping visuals its graphics cards are known for. While those might not entirely be wrong, it seems like there's a lot more depth behind Nvidia's logo and the name of the company itself.
In fact, the company didn't even have a name when it first started out. In an interview with Fortune, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang explained that he, along with co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, couldn't think of a name so they labeled all their files "NV," which stood for "next version." However, the company still needed a proper name, which led its founders to research words containing those two letters. After stumbling upon the Latin word "invidia," the name apparently "stuck." The question now is, how does that relate to the now-famous Nvidia eye logo that peeps out of most gaming rigs on the market?
What does the Nvidia logo mean?
Nvidia's logo says a lot about the company in many ways, and there are various clues that could tie the eye to its name's origins. For starters, the name itself means "envy" in Latin, and Nvidia reportedly used the tagline "green with envy" in promoting some of its GPU lineup (via wccftech). Although this alone goes fittingly well with its logo and color scheme, the word's etymology is also closely associated with the word "vision." One could say Nvidia foresaw a multibillion-dollar industry before it had even bloomed when it was first established in 1993.
At a time before gaming PCs were even a thing, the company already had hope that computers would soon be a popular product for gaming (via Nvidia). Over two decades later, Jensen Huang not only received the highest honor in the semiconductor sector, but his company had also surpassed industry rival and pioneer Intel in valuation (via VentureBeat). Now, Nvidia's eye can be found in various graphics and AI-related hardware and software, as well as in the form of a tattoo on the arm of its CEO, as per Fortune. Of course, vision also plays a major role in the company's philosophy just as much as its graphical application.
Nvidia saw the bigger picture
In 2011, Huang spoke at Stanford about the importance of vision and perspective in realizing goals. During its humble beginnings, Nvidia was the only company that saw potential in consumer GPUs. As a result, it prompted about 70 other start-ups to follow suit years later, according to Huang. However, the visionary CEO didn't want to stop there, as he believed 3D graphics could have an even broader range of applications than with just video games. Speaking at an MSOE conference, Huang explained how Nvidia was envisioning the industry's future instead of simply coming up with products.
Since Nvidia's market was virtually non-existent when it began, Huang wanted to "democratize" its own graphics hardware and software in hopes of creating a new industry. Doing so allowed everyone, from game developers to software engineers, to have a platform to build upon, with GPU applications eventually expanding into other sectors like healthcare and automotive. The results? Huang emphasized that Nvidia is the only independently operating company left standing among all of its competitors. In a way, Nvidia's eye logo is a fitting representation of how its vision led to its success, while the word "envy" serves as a byproduct of just that when it comes to its competition.