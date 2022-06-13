How NVIDIA Is Helping Develop Self Driving Tech

NVIDIA is perhaps best known for its gaming GPUs with its RTX GPUs among the most powerful and popular on the market. However, the company has been diversifying its product portfolio for a number of years now. It tried its hand at Tegra Arm-based mobile SoCs for a while, although about the only place you will find a Tegra SoC in a mainstream product these days is in the Nintendo Switch. That hasn't affected its ambitions with Arm-based silicon, however, as evidenced by the company's recent bid to acquire Arm outright. While that deal fell through due to regulatory concerns, the company has been making some very powerful Arm-based silicon for data centers as well as for use in cars.

The NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform leverages its expertise in silicon design as well as graphics, AI, and cloud computing to deliver an end-to-end full for powering the semi-autonomous on the road now and the fully autonomous cars of the near future. The company recently demoed its wares at its GTC 2022 AI conference for developers. With car makers like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, Lucid, and Nio on board, there is a good chance that you may find yourself in a car powered by NVIDIA technology soon.