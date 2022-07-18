Scientists Spot First Sleeping Black Hole In Our Galactic Backyard

A majority of the known galaxies in our observable universe contain a supermassive black hole at their center. Each supermassive black hole can exist in different states ranging from dormant to hyperactive. A dormant black hole is one that is not feasting hungrily on the matter that surrounds it and is identified by the low amount of X-rays it emits. Now, scientists claim to have spotted the first such black hole in Earth's own backyard.

An international team of scientists claims to have come across "the first 'dormant' stellar-mass black hole to be unambiguously detected outside our galaxy." Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy (a cosmic neighbor of our own Milky Way), the sleeping giant is roughly nine times the mass of our Sun. It is said to orbit a blue star that is a mass approximately 25 times that of our Sun.

8. Video credit: @ESO /Digitized Sky Survey 2/N. Risinger (https://t.co/2Zlf8bTEVt)/R. Gendler, ESO/M.-R. Cioni/VISTA Magellanic Cloud survey. Acknowledgment: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit. Music: John Dyson pic.twitter.com/Tp5Dw0UCfn — ESO (@ESO) July 18, 2022

Named VFTS 243, the black hole in question was discovered using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at the European Southern Observatory and comes from a study spanning six years of observations of the Tarantula Nebula. Interestingly, the latest black hole discovery comes courtesy of a team that has garnered a reputation for busting and disproving questionable black hole discovery claims.