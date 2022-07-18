What Happens If Your Smart Lock Loses Power?

If you ever experienced last-minute doubts about a door left unlocked, a device like a smart lock could be your new best friend. These locks mostly do away with traditional keys and use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth along with a keypad, your fingertips, or even your voice to unlock your door. There also are retrofit models like the August WiFi that can turn your regular lock into a smart lock, so you can always keep your old deadbolt across your door as an extra safety measure.

While these jazzy features sound wonderful and convenient, the one lingering question you may have is what happens if your smart lock loses power due to a blackout or any other situation where there is no power. Does it mean your doors unlock, leaving you vulnerable? Or will you wind up one day locked outside of your home with no way to enter?

In short, there's good news: your smart lock can provide your home with the same level of protection, even if the lights go off.