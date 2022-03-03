Level Keypad Hides Your Phone As Well As The Smart Lock

Level, a company that specializes in various home security measures, has just introduced the Level Keypad, a device that lets you enter your home even without keys or your smartphone. The Bluetooth-operated Keypad takes into account the fact that not every person who needs to enter your home will have access to a smartphone with an app synced to your particular lock. This can include kids, friends, or people who provide various services while you're out of the house, such as dog walkers.

On the surface, the Level Keypad doesn't sound that innovative. We've all seen code-protected alarms, and smart locks aren't all that new, either. However, the Keypad seems to improve upon existing Level technology to make it more accessible without giving up security. While a four or six-digit code may seem insufficient to keep your home protected at all times, the Keypad is fully customizable in order to ensure that the only guests that come in will be those invited by you.

The Keypad is not very discrete in its design, but it can be mounted up to 30 feet away from the Level Smart Lock that it's synced with. This should make it easy to hide it away if you're concerned about people trying to crack the code. It's completely wireless, waterproof, and has an LED backlight for when it's dark outside.