The Incredible Features Of Michael Jordan's $80 Million Superyacht

This award-winning luxury boat oozes elegance from all corners. Photos published online show that its design emphasizes natural light and uses glass paneling and large windows all over the ship to achieve this. As a result, guests can enjoy the sublime ocean view from nearly every room on the yacht.

This luxury yacht is enormous and consists of five decks that are connected by a glass elevator and a timber spiral staircase. There are seven cabins on board, including the master's suite featuring a 270-degree view and a private terrace. There is also a VIP stateroom, four double cabins, and one twin cabin to accommodate guests. In total, it accommodates up to 12 guests and 19 crew members.

For someone as enterprising as Michael Jordan (Forbes has estimated his net worth to be $1.7 billion), this vessel has everything a billionaire businessman needs to kick back and relax. It comes with its own bar and a jacuzzi on its main deck. There is also a fully-equipped gym and a full-length basketball court whenever he is ready to take on anyone who wants to challenge him for a pick-up ball game.