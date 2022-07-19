The Incredible Features Of Michael Jordan's $80 Million Superyacht
Basketball superstar Michael Jordan's love of the sea is well-documented, so it's no surprise that he is the owner of an $80 million superyacht named Joy. This 230-foot luxury vessel is modern, spacious, and comes with a full-length basketball court which is an extra touch befitting of a basketball legend like Jordan. This high-end yacht has not been his only maritime purchase in past years. As an avid sports fisherman who has competed in various sports fishing tournaments, he also owns an $8 million fishing yacht dubbed Catch 23 (via CBS).
Joy was built by the Dutch ship construction company Feadship, which also was responsible for building a superyacht for the late Steve Jobs (via AutoEvolution). It is powered by twin 1,850-horsepower engines and has an average cruising speed of 12 knots and a maximum speed of 16 knots. The former king of basketball was last seen cruising on Joy in 2019 while on a sailing trip to St. Barts with friends (via The U.S. Sun).
Joy's interior is sleek and modern
This award-winning luxury boat oozes elegance from all corners. Photos published online show that its design emphasizes natural light and uses glass paneling and large windows all over the ship to achieve this. As a result, guests can enjoy the sublime ocean view from nearly every room on the yacht.
This luxury yacht is enormous and consists of five decks that are connected by a glass elevator and a timber spiral staircase. There are seven cabins on board, including the master's suite featuring a 270-degree view and a private terrace. There is also a VIP stateroom, four double cabins, and one twin cabin to accommodate guests. In total, it accommodates up to 12 guests and 19 crew members.
For someone as enterprising as Michael Jordan (Forbes has estimated his net worth to be $1.7 billion), this vessel has everything a billionaire businessman needs to kick back and relax. It comes with its own bar and a jacuzzi on its main deck. There is also a fully-equipped gym and a full-length basketball court whenever he is ready to take on anyone who wants to challenge him for a pick-up ball game.