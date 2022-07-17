How To Remotely Access Your Mac From An iPhone

The official way allows you to perform various functions on your Mac, straight from your iPhone, using Switch Control.

1. Visit System Preferences on your Mac, and go to Accessibility. In the sidebar, look for Switch Control and turn it on. If you are running macOS Ventura beta, you can click on Accessibility and find Switch Control by scrolling the page.

2. Turn on the toggle next to the item that says, "Allow platform switching to control your computer." Enter your password in the dialog box that pops up on the screen.

3. On your iPhone, ensure it is on the same Wi-Fi network and uses the same iCloud ID as the Mac. Go to Accessibility in Settings and turn on Switch Control. Set the scanning style to "manual scanning." Choose an action to show the menu items.

4. Go to the home screen and tap anywhere to open the Switch Control Menu using the action set above. You will find an option for "Device." Tap it and then tap "Other Devices." Select the Mac you want to control with your iPhone.

Do note, this is an accessibility feature that only lets you control your Mac with your iPhone and not share your Mac's screen on to your iPhone.