Halo Infinite's Campaign Co-Op Beta Now Live: How To Join

It's finally here: the "Halo Infinite" co-op beta is now open, and you can begin testing it right away. The lead-up to this has been rather long — after all, the game first went live in December 2021, but players have been unable to engage in co-op gameplay in the months since. Many might argue that the ability to tackle various missions with your friends is one of the cornerstones of the "Halo" franchise, so it's great to see it finally make it to the beta version of the game, to be implemented in the real deal once 343 Industries (the game studio behind "Halo Infinite") is satisfied with the results. The beta is only here for a limited time, though, and not all of the features are available for testing just yet.

First announced on the "Halo" Twitter account, the beta is live for both PC and Xbox players, and it fully supports crossplay. This means that if you and your buddies all play on separate platforms, it's not an issue and you'll still be able to connect. Up to four players can play through the "Halo Infinite" campaign in its entirety, as the whole game is available for testing on the beta servers. Unfortunately, your progress from the beta won't carry over to the live version of "Halo Infinite." On the other hand, all forward progress is going to be saved within the beta, so you'll be able to resume your gameplay with or without your whole team. The same goes for collectibles.

Mission Replay is also arriving with the beta, adding a much-needed feature that lets you go back to previously completed missions and replay them, be it for fun or for Skull hunting. However, three expected features are not ready to test yet: multiplayer, Academy, and customization.