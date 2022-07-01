Halo Infinite's Campaign Co-Op Beta Kicks Off Soon - Here's How To Get Access

In order to try the beta out for yourself when it rolls out on July 11, you'll have to register to be a Halo Insider. There's one more requirement that's not really all too unexpected — you need to be an Xbox Game Pass member, which means you'll have to subscribe for at least a month. If you haven't subscribed to it before, you'll be able to grab your first month for just $1 if you sign up on the official Xbox website. Once that month is up, you'll be charged $14.99 for every month that follows, so make sure to cancel your subscription in time if you won't want to extend it. However, seeing as Microsoft continuously adds new content to the Xbox Game Pass, staying subscribed is not a terrible idea if you're a frequent gamer.

If you're on an Xbox console or you play "Halo Infinite" through your Game Pass subscription, you'll also have to sign up for the Xbox Insider program. In order to do this, on an Xbox console, go to the Xbox Store (found on the Home screen or in the guide), pick Search, and type in "Insider," then select Xbox Insider Bundle and install it. Gamers on a Windows 10/11 platform can find it in the Microsoft Store in the same way.

If you want to hop in and try the "Halo Infinite" co-op beta, you should be quick to jump through all of the aforementioned hoops — 343 Industries says that registering after July 5 may not get you an invitation. Keep in mind that the July 11 date is not set in stone and there might be delays, but one way or another, it seems to be happening soon.