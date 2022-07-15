Over 20% Of People Said They'd Never Buy These Apple Products
Apple is one of the most popular technology makers in the world, known for its aptitude in creating instant classics like the iMac, iPod, and Apple Watch, to name only a few. But you can't win 'em all, and given the vast array of Apple products in existence, there are some gadgets that people just won't use — no matter the circumstances. In the spirit of data-driven research, we surveyed over 620 respondents across the United States to understand which of Apple's products haven't been as positively received among the general populace, and while the results were generally split, a few stood out as significantly uninteresting.
The six choices included on the survey were the Apple Card, Apple TV 4K, AirTag, HomePod mini, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It's worth noting that the products most likely to be purchased are only separated by a margin of about 7 to 9% from the products least likely to be purchased, assuming the survey is representative of the general populace.
Exactly 11.45% of the survey's participants told us they'd never buy an Apple Card, which is the most approved item on the list, whereas 13.87% reported that they'd never buy an Apple TV 4K. For those unaware, the Apple Card is analogous to a credit card that can access useful services like Apple Pay, however, it wasn't widely received by critics, garnering a 2.5-star score at Forbes and a three-star score at The Balance. That said, discrepancy can always pop up in survey results, especially if each of the respondents weren't fully educated enough to have a solid opinion on each of the six products ahead of time.
A surprising number of people denounced AirPods
If you think some of Apple's more popular products (such as the Apple Watch and the AirPods) are a unanimous favorite, you may be surprised to discover that 14.52% of the survey's participants said they'd never buy an Apple Watch, whereas a whopping 19.35% of the participants said they'd never buy AirPods. This could mean one in five people on the street is opposed to buying AirPods, and roughly one in seven people is against buying an Apple Watch.
An extremely negative response was attributed to the AirTag, which over 20.32% of the survey's respondents said they would never purchase. The HomePod mini, however, was the least valued item on the list. Over 20.48% respondents claimed they'd never buy one. These results could be surprising, given the relative newness and versatility of the Apple AirTags and the inexpensive high-quality speaker packed into the HomePod mini.
But these results are likely to be inconclusive with regard to personally any utility for any particular Apple product. After all, without looking deeper into the respondents' backgrounds, it's not possible to form any conclusions about why a respondent might have chosen the way that they did. Without digging further, you can begin to see a pattern emerging where some of the more commonly-known Apple items, such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, are getting a negative response. Due to how well-known these items are, it's reasonable to assume that this area of the survey is where the data is least affected by cognitive dissonance.