Over 20% Of People Said They'd Never Buy These Apple Products

Apple is one of the most popular technology makers in the world, known for its aptitude in creating instant classics like the iMac, iPod, and Apple Watch, to name only a few. But you can't win 'em all, and given the vast array of Apple products in existence, there are some gadgets that people just won't use — no matter the circumstances. In the spirit of data-driven research, we surveyed over 620 respondents across the United States to understand which of Apple's products haven't been as positively received among the general populace, and while the results were generally split, a few stood out as significantly uninteresting.

The six choices included on the survey were the Apple Card, Apple TV 4K, AirTag, HomePod mini, AirPods, and Apple Watch. It's worth noting that the products most likely to be purchased are only separated by a margin of about 7 to 9% from the products least likely to be purchased, assuming the survey is representative of the general populace.

Exactly 11.45% of the survey's participants told us they'd never buy an Apple Card, which is the most approved item on the list, whereas 13.87% reported that they'd never buy an Apple TV 4K. For those unaware, the Apple Card is analogous to a credit card that can access useful services like Apple Pay, however, it wasn't widely received by critics, garnering a 2.5-star score at Forbes and a three-star score at The Balance. That said, discrepancy can always pop up in survey results, especially if each of the respondents weren't fully educated enough to have a solid opinion on each of the six products ahead of time.