Today's Wordle Answer #392 - July 16, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wake up, smell the coffee (or tea, we won't judge), and solve the Wordle. It's the routine that's kept most of us sane this past year, so if you're stuck on today's Wordle (puzzle #392 on July 16), your morning might not be going so well.

But don't worry about it, we're here to save the day—we have all the hints you'll need to find today's Wordle answer by yourself (so you retain all the bragging rights for being a Wordle Slayer). Spoiler alert: we'll also reveal the answer for those who are over the mental gymnastics and just want to solve the puzzle and preserve their streak.

Today's Wordle answer is one of those tricky words with a repeated vowel, so even if you use one of the popular Wordle starter words, you might still have a hard time figuring it out. You're not alone though—the New York Times' WordleBot reports a guess average of 4.1, which means several other players are scratching their heads (or beards) over this one.