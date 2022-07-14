Wordle Wants To Conquer The World Of Board Games Next

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hasbro, the company behind games like Monopoly and Operation, will transform the hit browser-based puzzle game Wordle into a board game, according to CNN. The title, which gives players six attempts to guess a five-letter word, eventually caught the attention of The New York Times, which acquired the game in early 2022 for what is said to have been at least a $1 million figure. Though most people have turned to their smartphones and tablets for casual gaming, board games remain popular and it's not unusual to see new ones spring up based on hit digital wares.

Hasbro Gaming SVP Adam Biehl talked with CNN about the plan, explaining that the company's physical rendition of the digital title is designed to be "authentic to the Wordle experience," something that'll hopefully be reinforced by Hasbro's partnership with the New York Times as part of this effort. Though a board game can't compete with the convenience of firing up your phone's browser every day, Hasbro's version will make it possible to play the game in teams, among other styles of gameplay.