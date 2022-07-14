How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your MacBook

There are a few indicators to look out for when it comes to spyware. Does your MacBook seem to be running slower than you're used to? Are you finding files or browser extensions you don't remember installing? Did your web browser unexpectedly set a new homepage for itself? Is your MacBook giving you security warnings even when you aren't scanning for anything? Any of these occurrences, or just about anything else that seems strange for your particular MacBook, could be a sign of spyware infection.

You can manually check for yourself in a few different ways. Try opening Activity Monitor (under Applications > Utilities) and looking for any suspicious processes, or use the search function to check for specific types of spyware if you know the process name.

Another option is to set up a firewall, which can be used to monitor your network activity and block anything out of the ordinary. You can turn on firewall protection through the Security & Privacy menu in your System Preferences. Once turned on you can also adjust settings to automatically allow specific apps or services to get through, or put your MacBook into "stealth mode" to make it more difficult for nefarious people and software to find it in the first place.