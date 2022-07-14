Why Samsung Doesn't Have High Hopes For The Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Flip 5

In November 2021, when we first heard of Samsung's plans to ship more than 15 million foldable phones, the world was very different. Sure, we had Covid and lockdowns back then as well. What we did not have was a deadly armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the global markets on a prolonged bear run, and a real possibility of several economies going into recession. In light of new events, it seems Samsung has re-evaluated its prospects for 2023 — and things aren't looking good for its foldable phones.

According to the report, Samsung only expects to ship a total of 10 million foldable phones in 2023. If true, this would be 5 million fewer units than its expectations for 2022. The figure of 10 million includes 2 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold and 8 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip. If true, it seems Samsung is more bullish on the prospects of the cheaper Flip series doing better than the Fold.

Besides this prediction, the report also talked about some of the expected features of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Key among this includes the possibility of the Fold 5 getting a 50MP primary rear-facing camera that uses the Samsung ISOCELL GN3 sensor. The phone will also get a 12MP front-facing camera. There is no word about the rest of the camera sensors on the Fold 5. Given that industry analysts have already predicted a massive dip in the number of smartphone shipments in 2023 (via IDC), Samsung isn't entirely wrong with its assessment, assuming the report is accurate. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how this story pans out.