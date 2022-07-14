PlayStation Stars Is Sony's Answer To Microsoft Rewards

Sony seems to be following its competitors closely, seeing as it has now decided to introduce a system that many of us are already familiar with from other sources. Dubbed PlayStation Stars, the new program will reward you for being a frequent PlayStation player. The company has prepared a number of enticing rewards ranging from virtual collectibles to PlayStation Wallet funds. Although the program has not yet been implemented, Sony plans to start PlayStation Stars soon.

Perhaps the most important thing about the new initiative is that it will be free to join, so you won't need to pay extra. This will be a relief to PlayStation Plus subscribers who are already paying to access all kinds of content, ranging from the full game catalog to extra cloud storage. While PlayStation Stars will not cost you a penny, it will give you the chance to earn credit that you'll be able to spend in the PlayStation Store.

Completing various tasks and achievements in PlayStation Stars will award you with loyalty points. Once you've collected enough, you'll be able to trade them in for PSN wallet funds or even swap them directly for some PlayStation Store goodies. Being a PlayStation Plus subscriber comes into play here, because if you're a member and you sign up for Stars, you'll be given points each time you buy something on the PSN Store.