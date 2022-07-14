The Most Expensive Car In Ford CEO Jim Farley's Collection

Perhaps one of the most expensive cars in Farley's comprehensive Ford-centric collection is his '66 GT40. What better way to top off his collection than with the car that fueled the feud in the 2019 Hollywood blockbuster "Ford v Ferrari," right? Of course, its real-life racing heritage and historical significance only make the Ford GT40 Mk1 all the more valuable, with one of the three Ferrari-beating cars even going for a ludicrous $9 to 12 million, according to Top Gear. Another example of a historically significant GT40 Mirage — which was used as a camera car in the 1971 film "Le Mans" — was sold just as high with a cool $11 million price tag (via Hemmings).

However, that doesn't mean regular '66 Ford GT40 Mk1s are any less valuable than their legendary Le Mans counterparts. A fully restored GT40 Mk1, which had already switched ownership multiple times, was sold at an auction for $1.65 million. It was then sold again for an even higher price of over $3 million. It's quite ironic given how this iconic model reportedly started out selling rather poorly. Nowadays, they're more akin to bars of gold, and one's just sitting at Farley's garage, or rather, being raced furiously on a track. Well, using a race car the way it's meant to be used could be more exhilarating than selling it for a high price. After all, winning races with a '66 GT40 Mk1 can be just as priceless as the car itself.