How To Test For Dead Pixels On The Oculus Quest 2

Dead pixels on LED and OLED screens, which distract from the view of the screen in question, may not immediately come to mind as every gamer's worst nightmare — the winner of that contest most likely belongs to identity thieves on Steam. But it's still a pretty annoying inconvenience to see a dead pixel that stays the same color no matter what's happening on the screen. This is especially the case when dead pixels appear on the surface of a handheld gaming console like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, or when they crop up inside of a VR headset such as a PlayStation VR or Oculus Quest 2.

Unless you've played with a wide variety of devices, you might not even know what a dead pixel is, in which case you should consider yourself lucky. However, it's fair to assume that everyone will run into a dead pixel or two at some point. Dead pixels can appear when least expected or desired, sometimes within a few hours or minutes of booting up a freshly unpackaged device. Just one discolored pixel can have an overall negative effect on your Oculus Quest VR experience, and this might range anywhere from annoying to completely disorienting, though you may not even be aware of the number of dead pixels you've got lodged in your headset until you do a bit of additional testing.