Japanese Scientists Want To Build Artificial Gravity Bases On The Moon And Mars

There's no lack of research exploring the effects of living in gravity lower than that of Earth, with one of the key concerns being the reduction of bone mass, but the problem reaches a whole new level when it comes to supporting a few generations born and raised in such conditions. These concerns present an odd dilemma for scientists who envision a future in which people live on the moon or Mars — a future in which humanity will need to address the gravity situation, of course. In a bid to solve this critical problem, a team of Japanese scientists has proposed building a conical, habitable structure on the moon that rotates to generate a gravitational force with the same magnitude as the Earth's natural gravitational pull.

Experts from Kyoto University, in collaboration with the folks over at Kajima Construction Co. Ltd., gave a virtual presentation detailing a structure called Lunar Glass. The concept is essentially an inverted cone that rotates to create a centrifugal pull mimicking the effect of Earth's actual gravity. At roughly 1,300 feet tall and with a radius of 328 feet, researchers are hoping to build a simplified prototype version by 2050, according to The Asahi Shimbun. Regarding a final version that could support multiple generations, it would take approximately a full century to build. In addition to the moon, the team also talked about a parallel artificial gravity abode for humans on Mars, fittingly called Mars Glass.