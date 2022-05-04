Here's What NASA's Vision For The Future Looked Like In 1975

NASA explains that before the ISS, the first U.S. space station, Skylab, demonstrated that humans could live in space for up to a year. Skylab became a space outpost from 1973 to 1974. During those years, the U.S. and Russia kickstarted their space collaboration with the first docking between a Russian and a U.S. spacecraft: the Apollo-Soyuz Mission. The collaboration would persist through the Space Shuttle era and to the construction and eventual operation of the ISS. Unlike the early habitat concepts, however, the ISS lacks artificial gravity. Why?

In a NASA podcast, Bill Paloski, former NASA director of the Human Research Program, explains that the costs were too high and the effects of microgravity were not yet fully understood. Programs to countermeasure the effects microgravity had on the human body, like exercise routines, which astronauts still today do on the ISS, were an affordable solution. The complex engineering and costly challenge of building a space station with an artificial gravity system stood no chance against the cheap exercise machines. Paloski worked for NASA on different artificial gravity development programs that spanned from the '50s to the '90s

The NASA expert believed artificial gravity is key for the future of space exploration, however. Without microgravity countermeasures or artificial gravity spacecraft and space structures, humans will not be able to explore Mars, build the Artemis base on the moon, or continue living in space stations. It remains to be seen whether future space colonies end up mirroring these old ideas — gravity included — or if new innovations will take them in directions that haven't yet been imagined.