Today's Wordle Answer #384 - July 8, 2022 Solution And Hints
Are you struggling with today's Wordle solution but don't want to risk ruining your winning streak? If so, we have some solid hints for you about Wordle #384, the puzzle for July 8, 2022. As always, you have six tries to figure out the five-letter word, which — for today, at least — is both a noun and a verb, depending on how you use it. That doesn't narrow things down too much, but you can get a solid start by figuring out the solution's three vowels.
Need something a bit more obvious to go on? The solution refers to expressing yourself, though not necessarily by speaking to others. The word is often found on its own, but is also part of larger words related to everything from a group of people to a common technology found on every modern smartphone. Still not sure what you're looking for? The word starts with a letter that doesn't pop up too often in English, one that has a usage frequency of only around 1% overall (via Cornell).
Expressing yourself with the solution
If you can figure out the solution's vowels with at least a couple of guesses to spare, there's a good chance you'll nail the answer. If you're dangerously close to the end of the puzzle without a solid possibility in place, though, we have the answer: voice. The word starts with a letter you're not likely to guess initially, but the inclusion of three vowels helps strip away many possibilities. Of course, voice is a word everyone is familiar with — it's related to the Latin word vocem, and it can be used in a variety of ways (via Etymonline).
One may use their voice to, well, give a voice to the voiceless, while the word also has a prominent role in the term voicemail, which refers to the technology that records audio messages for missed calls. Voice, of course, can refer to your ability to speak, though it may also be used in more clever ways, such as in reference to voicing an opinion through various mediums, including art and actions. Most people have a unique speaking voice all of their own, but that doesn't mean it's immutable and beyond imitation. Check out Voicemod, for example, which can enable anyone to speak in Morgan Freeman's voice.