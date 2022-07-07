Today's Wordle Answer #384 - July 8, 2022 Solution And Hints

Are you struggling with today's Wordle solution but don't want to risk ruining your winning streak? If so, we have some solid hints for you about Wordle #384, the puzzle for July 8, 2022. As always, you have six tries to figure out the five-letter word, which — for today, at least — is both a noun and a verb, depending on how you use it. That doesn't narrow things down too much, but you can get a solid start by figuring out the solution's three vowels.

Need something a bit more obvious to go on? The solution refers to expressing yourself, though not necessarily by speaking to others. The word is often found on its own, but is also part of larger words related to everything from a group of people to a common technology found on every modern smartphone. Still not sure what you're looking for? The word starts with a letter that doesn't pop up too often in English, one that has a usage frequency of only around 1% overall (via Cornell).