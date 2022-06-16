How To Give Yourself Morgan Freeman's Voice In Video Chat

Have you ever wanted to sound like Morgan Freeman, even if just for a moment? Let's be real — who wouldn't? The world-famous actor, aside from his undeniable acting skills, has a voice that would make just about anything sound exciting. Even a tax report would probably carry the power of rallying people and readying them for an epic battle in space if it was read in Morgan Freeman's voice. Although you can try to force your voice to resemble Freeman's, it might never quite get there — but Voicemod can help you achieve the desired effect, if only for a while, through the use of an artificial intelligence voice changer called "AI Voices."

Voicemod is software that's been around for a while. If you tend to play games online with friends and use voice chat while gaming, you might have already heard one of your teammates suddenly speak with a chipmunk voice, or on the contrary, with the voice of Batman. Voicemod is free, available on PC, and it's compatible with a wide range of programs that support voice communication via the internet. Be it Skype, Discord, or the in-game chat in "Rocket League," all you have to do is download it, set it up, and make yourself sound a lot cooler (or scarier) than usual. While it's not something you'd want to use every day, it certainly can produce a few laughs from your unsuspecting friends on voice chat.