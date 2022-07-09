The Reason Why Max Verstappen Is Annoyed By Netflix's 'Drive To Survive'

In a BBC interview, Verstappen cites Netflix's alleged penchant to create drama through rivalries as the reason why he's so frustrated with its docuseries "Formula 1: Drive to Survive." Verstappen is quoted as saying, "For me, personally, what I didn't like was about Lando and Daniel. I think they are two great guys, really nice first of all, and they made it look like Lando was a bit of a d—, which he isn't at all."

Because the reigning F1 champion did not agree to participate in the fourth season of "Drive to Survive," Netflix relied on interviews he had given to other channels. Before he was crowned the champion, Verstappen encountered a lot of drama on his own, such as when he almost failed to join the Spanish GP because of DRS issues. Despite this, Verstappen wasn't spared from the editing table.

"I watched a few episodes of the last one and I was surprised I suddenly found myself talking in it. It's probably stuff from 2018 or something they picked up and used again about fighting and what I like to do. That of course was not correct, I could already hear my voice was a bit different" says Verstappen.